From Nia Sharma To Jennifer Winget, TV Celebs Who Ruled Social Media This Week

Celebrities often take to their social media platforms to keep their fans updated with their day-to-day activities. Several celebrities like Jennifer Winget and Hina Khan posted fun pictures and videos this week and kept their fans updated. From Nia Sharma’s fun dance with Ravi Dubey to Erica Fernandes’s beauty tips, here are the top ten posts by your favourite celebrities.

Check out the top 10 social media posts of Television celebrities of this week

Nia Sharma’s dance

Actress Nia Sharma’s dance video with co-actor Ravi Dubey has been making headlines throughout the week. In the video, Nia and Ravi can be seen enjoying the song and dancing to the beats in coordination. In the caption, she applauded Ravi for being a sport for agreeing to do the dance routine on the spot. They were last seen together in ZEE5's web series Jamai 2.0.

Erica Fernandes's beauty tips

Popular actress Erica Fernandes posted a very helpful beauty video on her Instagram account. In the video, she shared a prep routine that can be used before applying makeup and it will help with a better finish. Her fans seem to love her tips as they were seen praising her for the video.

Jennifer Winget's stunning monokini pictures

Jennifer Winget's Instagram is filled with stunning pictures and she has yet again made headlines for her flawless look and stunning fashion choice. Jennifer took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos in a cream coloured monokini and her fans can’t keep calm. Jennifer looks like an absolute diva as she paired the monokini with a colourful throw-over. In the caption, she wrote, “Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze and soft sand.”

Hina Khan wins IWM Buzz Digital Award

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. Recently she was awarded the IWM Buzz Digital Awards for Damaged 2 under the category of Best Performer In A Negative Role In A Web Series (Female). Hina took to her Instagram and thanked IWM Buzz Digital Awards for the honour and congratulated the team of Damaged 2.

Anita Hassanandani posts an adorable picture with son Aaravv

Actress Anita Hassanandani shared an adorable picture with her son Aaravv and celebrated 2 months of his birth. In the photo, Aaravv can be seen staring at his mother as Anita smile affectionately. Aaravv was born on February 9 of this year and since then Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy have been constantly posting adorable pictures with the newborn.

Ronit Roy gets vaccinated

Many celebrities from the industry have recently tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Actor Ronit Roy seems to be taking precaution as he posted a photo on Instagram where he can be seen taking the coronavirus vaccine. He hashtagged the photo as #vaccinationdone and shared the good news with his fans.

Rahul Vaidya posts a beautiful picture with Disha Parmar

Popular celebrity couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were seen in a romantic pose in the latest photo posted by Rahul on his Instagram. They can be seen dressed in wedding attires and this beautiful still is from their upcoming music video “Madhanaya”. The couple looked like a royal couple as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

Rupali Ganguly celebrates birthday in quarantine

Actress Rupali Ganguly had tested positive for Covid-19 and is home-quarantined. For her birthday, her family planned a special surprise and decided to cut the cake outside her room’s window. The actress captured the moment and through her post thanked her husband and children for the surprise. She has tested negative now and will soon resume shooting for her serial, Anupama.

Saqib Khan leaves showbiz

Roadies Revolution contestant Saqib Khan took to his Instagram account and announced that he has decided to quit showbiz for religious reasons. He wrote in his post that he had many good projects lined up for the future but he found peace in surrendering to God. Before Saqib, Sana Khan had also quit the industry due to religious reasons.

Rubina Dialik posts beautiful photos

Popular actress Rubina Dialik recently posted beautiful pool pictures on her Instagram and stunned her fans with her beauty yet again. In the photos, can be seen posing in a turquoise bikini with rose petals all over her body. She captioned the photo, “Love the way you look at me” and tagged her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Image Credit: Nia Sharma and Jennifer Winget's Instagram.