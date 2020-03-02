From Panjak To Abinas: Here’s The Net Worth Of All MasterChef India Winners

MasterChef India is one of the most viewed Indian cooking show. It first premiered back in October 2010, and has a total of six seasons, giving India its top 6 master chefs. On December 25, 2020, Pankaj Bhadouria became the first Master Chef, whereas recently Abinas Nayak became the MasterChef season 6 winner. Read on to know more about the net worth of all the MasterChef India winners here:

Net worth of all the MasterChef India winners

Season 1 winner - Pankaj Bhadouria’s Net Worth

Pankaj Bhadouria became the winner of MasterChef India’s season 1, after quitting her 16-year-old job of a school teacher to fulfil her dreams. After winning the MasterChef India season 1 prize, she went on to host several TV shows which include Chef Pankaj Ka Zayka, Kifayati Kitchen, 3 Course with Pankaj, and Rasoi se- Pankaj Bhadouria ke Saath. She has also penned a cookery book and has been a part of several campaigns. All this contributes to her net worth of over Rs 7 crores.

Season 2 winner - Shipra Khanna’s Net Worth

Shipra Khanna is one of the youngest winners of MasterChef India. She won the titled of MasterChef in the second season of the show and became a global sensation. Khanna is a chef, an author, a TV host and a food consultant. Her cookbook Sinfully Yours garnered her an award for the Best Cook Book at the World Gourmand Awards in China. Her estimated net worth is between USD 1 million to USD 5million as of 2019. This means that she has a net worth between Rs 7 crores to Rs 35 crores estimate.

Season 3 winner - Ripu Daman Handa’s Net Worth

Ripu Daman Handa is the winner of MasterChef India season 3. He has a cookbook on his name and has hosted several cooking shows throughout his career. Ripu Handa’s net worth as of 2019 is over USD 2million. He has a YouTube channel that contributes a lot to his total net worth.

Season 4 Winner - Nikita Gandhi’s Net Worth

Nikita Gandhi is the youngest MasterChef of India. Reports state that she managed to bag the MasterChef prize and title at the age of 21. She currently resides in Abu Dhabi. She has a blog titled The Veggie Fix and also has a YouTube channel which contributes huge sums to her net worth. As off 2019, Gandhi has an estimated net worth of over Rs 9 crores.

READ | Has Kamal Haasan's Net Worth Taken A Hit Post The Accident On The Sets Of 'Indian 2'?

Season 5 winner - Kirti Bhoutika’s Net Worth

Kirti Bhoutika holds the title of MasterChef after winning the season 5 of the cooking reality show. She has hosted a cooking reality show and is frequently posting new recipes on her YouTube channel. After winning the title of MasterChef she went on to earn Rs 1 crore as the prize money. She predominantly works as a pastry chef and has a net worth of Rs 14 crores as of 2019 according to reports.

READ | Whether TroyBoi Gets A Cheque From 'Baaghi 3' Team Or Not, His Net Worth Stands Tall

Season 6 winner - Abinas Nayak’s Net Worth

Abinas Nayak is the winner of the last season of MasterChef India. After a tough food fight, he went on to earn the title of the best chef at the show. He earned the MasterChef India season 6 prize money of Rs 1 crore and works as a food stylist. His estimated net worth is around Rs 2 crores.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

READ | Kubbra Sait's Net Worth; Here's How Much Prosperity Did 'Sacred Games' Add To Its 'Kuckoo'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.