From Parth Samthaan To Abhishek Kapur, A Weekend Round-up Of Your Favourite TV Stars

The weekends are for cooling off and taking the time off from a busy work week. While many television actors spent their time with their family or working out, some even had to work on sets on the holiday. From Parth Samthaan's leisure time at the beach to Abhishek Kapur spending his weekend on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, let's see how the television actors spent their weekend.

Parth Samthaan

On Saturday Parth Samthaan spent some leisure time at a beach coast in the morning. He was seen in blue shorts, shirtless, and he posed with his hands joined together up in the air as he stood by the coast barefooted. He wrote in the caption "I can be an early riser too.. for a change, Good Morning. #weekendmood". Later he added a reel of himself on Sunday with a wet hair look in his car and the background played 'WolfSpirit', the KGF theme song. Checkout Parth Samthaan's photos from the weekend-

Arjun Bijlani

Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani spent his weekend with his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan. In the Instagram post on Sunday, he was seen in a white shirt and shorts and sported a pair of white sneakers and brown sunglasses as he posed with Neha. The couple was seen having a fun time at a resort and Bijlani wrote in the caption "Sundowner!!". On Saturday, Arjun was seen playing football with his 6-year-old son Ayaan and after his dad did not let him win the game, Ayaan picked up the ball and ran. Arjun wrote in the comment "Handball or Football!" with laughing face emoticons.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra spent his weekend with his daughters Raya-Bella and Vienna. In the Instagram post, Karanvir Bohra's children can be seen doing their mischievous acts as their daddy was seen oiling their hair and revealed that his mother used to tie his sister's hair just like that as he tied his daughter's hair. In the end, Karanvir added a reminder for his followers to oil their hair regularly and said it was good nourishment for hair.

Gautam Rode

Saraswatichandra actor Gautam Rode kickstarted his weekend with a dancing video with his wife Pankhuri Awasthy. In the Instagram reel on Saturday, Gautam was seen dancing with Pankhuri at a Gym on the song Tu Mera Hero from the movie Desi Boys and he wrote in the caption "This is what we do in the gym". On Sunday he added a selfie with Pankhuri and wrote in the caption "Hope you are having a great Sunday Friends".

Abhishek Kapur

While the telly actors were seen having weekend fun, Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur had to work instead. He added an Instagram reel on Sunday in which he was seen sleeping under the sheets and then wakes up saying hi to his followers with the track 'Savage Love' by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 playing in the background. He wrote in the caption "When it's Sunday but you gotta Wakie and get to work!". Later, he also added a selfie of him from the set of Kundali Bhagya covered in Holi colours from the Holi special episode coming up.

