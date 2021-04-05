From Parth Samthaan To Karanvir Bohra, Weekend Round-up Of Your Favourite TV Stars

The weekends are for cooling off and taking the time off from a busy work week. While many television actors spent their time with their family on the occasion of Easter or working out at home, some even announced their upcoming works on social media. From Parth Samthaan's Main Bol Raha Hu promotion to Karanvir Bohra spending time with family on the occasion of Easter, let's see how the television actors spent their weekend.

Parth Samthaan's Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon promotion

After making his fans go crazy with his intense look in the teaser of his upcoming series Main Hero Bol Raha Hu last week, Parth Samthaan announced the release date of the trailer for the same on the weekend. Sharing the video of the teaser in which he was seen playing the role of gangster Nawab, he wrote in the caption "Akkhi Bambai darrti thi police se, par if there's someone jisse khud police darrti ho, toh woh hai Nawab aur uska gang". Parth also unveiled the posters of characters played by Patralekhaa and Arslan Goni in the crime drama series along with their character's names. The trailer for the series will be released on April 6.

Ravi Dubey's Brown Munde style

Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram handle on the weekend to show off his cool avatar on the song Brown Munde by AP Dhillon. In the video, Dubey donned a stylish puffer jacket with a white t-shirt and olive green pants. He accessorized his look with aviator brown sunglasses and sported white sneakers to go with the outfit. As the music played in the background he was seen walking in slow motion with hands in the pockets of the jacket and then wearing the jacket cap in style towards the end. Yesterday, he also added a couple of his selfies in a tank t-shirt and he wrote in the caption "Say Byee to the curls". Checkout Ravi Dubey's Instagram posts-

Karan Kundra's Dubai trip

Karan Kundra shared the photos from his United Arab Emirates trip on the weekend. In the pictures, Karan was seen in Justin Beiber's Changes album t-shirt, in the pink colour, and paired it with ripped denim jeans. He donned wayfarer sunglasses and sported stylish black laced shoes. He was seen posing in front of an expensive three-wheeled sports car in Jumairah Beach, Dubai and he wrote in the caption "with all due respect, you can never be me.. and disrespectfully I would never want to be you!". Check out photos on Karan Kundra's Instagram-

Karanvir Bohra's family time on Easter

Karanvir Bohra spent his weekend celebrating Easter with his family. Karanvir added a video on Instagram on Sunday that featured wife Teejay Sidhu, their twins Raya-Bella and Vienna, and their newborn Gia Vannessa Snow. The entire family was seen sitting on a lawn in sunlight and they all wore bunny ears hairbands. They all wished "Happy Easter" in unison and showed bunny ears with their fingers and Gia's hairband fell toward the end while Karanvir tried to lift her.

