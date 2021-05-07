From Poorva Gokhle To Preyal Shah, Popular TV Celebs Recall Memories With Their Mothers

The second Sunday of May is observed as Mother's day to celebrate and honour the spirit of motherhood. A mother plays countless roles in the life of an individual. With Mother's Day 2021 around the corner, several ZeeTV actors recalled memories and lessons learnt from their mothers. From Poorva Gokhle to Preyal Shah, here's what these actors learnt from their mothers.

Poorva Gokhle learned to stay positive from her mother

Poorva, who essays the role of Anupriya in the show Tujhse Hai Raabta, said her mother taught her to stay positive in every situation. She also said she misses being with her mother. Poorva further recalled that she would always have a peaceful sleep when her mother kept her arm around her. She called her mother a 'happy-go-lucky positive person' and wished her a happy and healthy life.

Raghav Tiwari shares memories from his childhood

Raghav plays the role of Aditya in the show Hamariwali Good News on ZeeTV. About Mother's Day, Raghav said it is a special day for him as he tries to make it exceptional for his mother every year. He recalled how his mother used to make him sit in front of a temple and apologise for his mischief. He also said his mother taught him some valuable life lessons and shared that his mother has supported him in every phase of his life.

Sanjay Gagnani calls her mother his Wonder Woman

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya, said his mother has been the 'Wonder Woman' of his life as she is one of the strongest women he knows. He further said his mother has always supported him and had sacrificed a lot for him and his family. He also revealed that he will celebrate this Mother's Day virtually with his mother and will spend time with her.

Preyal Shah calls her mother her elder sister

The Apna Time Bhi Aayega actor Preyal Shah revealed her mother is more like her elder sister as they go shopping together and share secrets with each other. She recalled how she and her mother watched some series and chatted all night. Before going to bed, they felt hungry and decided to make some Samosas. She further shared that her mother had taught her to find a solution to every problem that arrives in front of her. Preyal revealed that she usually takes her mother out for lunch on Mother's Day. However, due to the pandemic, she will go for a rather subtle celebration.

