From Rubina Dilaik To Surbhi Jyoti, Check Out Weekend Posts Of Your Favourite TV Actresses

The social media was buzzing over the weekend with many television stars taking to their Instagram to post about their weekend venture. From Surbhi Jyoti to Gauahar Khan, several TV actresses took to their social media to share their fun-filled Saturday and Sunday with their fans. From professional photoshoots to dedicating a post to their pets on National Pet's Day, here are the weekend posts of TV actresses.

Rubina Dilaik

Chotti Bahu actress took to her Instagram over the weekend to share what she loves about her job. From a recent photoshoot with Knotting Bells, Rubina shared a BTS video where she can be seen doing glam makeup on herself. Rubina Dilaik revealed in the post that she loves to create something new every day on her job writing 'this is how we roll' in the caption. She also shared a fun video asking her fans to let her know their favourite look.

Jasmin Bhasin

Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin shared multiple pictures from her casual photoshoot with boyfriend Aly Goni. In the picture, Jasmin can be seen sporting a graphic tee with gold accessories to complete the look. The duo can be seen posing with each other in stylish casual attires. The actress also shared a fun reel with Aly Goni on Maninder Buttar, Asees Kaur, Mixsingh's song Pani Di Gal.

Gauahar Khan

The 37-year-old actress had the internet buzzing as she shared multiple fun reels on Instagram. In one of the reels, Gauahar can be seen transitioning from Western to Indian attire and asked her fans if they liked her first transition reel. The actress also made an Instagram reel with her husband Zaid Darbar, where they hopped on the famous internet trend and enthusiastically danced on the audio. Gauahar also shared a video of her teasing her cat on the occasion of National Pet's day.

Niti Taylor

The 26-year-old actress took to her social media to share quirky pictures of her weekend outfit. Captioning the post with lyrics from a famous song, Niti wrote 'Kudi Saturday Saturday Kardi rendi eh'. Sporting a denim jacket with a pair of sunglasses, Niti posed with a bright smile in her selfies.

Surbhi Jyoti

Basking in the sun in the Maldives, Surbhi took to her Instagram to flaunt her tanned look over the weekend. After sharing multiple pictures from her trip, Surbhi shared a fun video on Reflex Soundz, Spottie's song 7 Rings Afrobeat Refix. In the video, Surbhi can be seen enjoying a walk on the beach and playing in the sand.

Promo Pic Credit: Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan & Surbhi Jyoti IG