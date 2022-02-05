From Rupali Ganguly To Rahul Vaidya, TV Celebs Hop On To The 'Kacha Badam' Trend; Watch

Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal's Birbhum district has become the latest sensation on social media, thanks to his jingle, Kacha Badam. The song has taken the internet by storm and created an online trend. The latest one to follow the trend is 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya. Rahul could be seen doing hook steps to Kacha Badam. Not only him, but 'Anupama' fame Rupali Ganguly also followed suit.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya dropped a video in which he is seen grooving on the viral trend, Kacha Badam. The singer was seen rocking the casuals as he wore a black sweatshirt and the same coloured shorts with yellow stripes all over it. The actor captioned the post, "How could I not do this! 🤣 (sic)".

Fans couldn't resist as they started showering praises on Vaidya's post and the comments section nears testimony to it. A fan wrote, "Sorry not cute but the cutest one 😍🥰😘😘😘😘😘 (sic)". Another commented, "One of the biggest reason of my smile is you Rahul ❤️❤️ there is always a smile whenever I see you 😍 (sic)". Some comments include, "When a singer turns into a dancer.😂😂 insta can do anything 😂😂 (sic)", "Its OK rkv ❤️u do thr best beacuse u did it by your heart❤️ (sic)", and a flurry of heart emoticons.

Rupali Ganguly shares adorable 'Kacha Badam' video

Following the Kacha Badam trend, 'Anupama' fame Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video where she could be seen doing the hook steps with her nephew on the same trend. She captioned the post, "When I hear a trending Bengali song, the Bengali in me takes over.. having a masti time with my nephew @abhishake_pai 😉 (sic)".

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Rupali Ganguly, who initially earned Rs 1.5 lakh per day is now earning Rs 3 lakh, which is twice the amount. She has beat the likes of popular television actors with the pay package she has been demanding for the show.

About the 'Kacha Badam' jingle

The peanut seller, Bhuban Badyakar, who composed the jingle ‘Kacha Badam’ which literally means “Raw peanut”, has taken social media by storm and won several hearts. The short video clip which was uploaded on YouTube, shows Badyakar selling peanuts while singing the song.

(Image: @rahulvaidyarkv/@rupaliganguly/Instagram)