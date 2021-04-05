From Surbhi Chandna To Hina Khan, Top Weekend Posts By Popular Female TV Celebs

Actors namely Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani and many others enjoyed their weekend in their own interesting way and shared glimpses of the same on social media with all their fans. Many of them shared glimpses of their weekend party look while others shared a sneak peek into their photoshoots. Take a look at the weekend roundup of popular female TV celebrities’ weekend posts on Instagram.

Weekend posts of television actors - Female

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle and posted this BTS clip of herself from the sets of Bepanah Pyaar as the show crossed 25 million. She also dropped in a fun fact from the song and added that she might look brave from the outside but she was a big “darpokkk” and stated she did not feel shy admitting that. She further added that whenever the shoots have gun firing, bomb shots and anything that explodes and makes a noise etc., she covers up her ears as shown in the video. She also stated how she tried convincing the director to eliminate such shots but they did not.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti enjoyed her weekend on the beaches of The Maldives and kept sharing numerous glimpses of her fun-filled trip on Instagram. She posted a bunch of her stunning photos in which she can be seen sizzling in a blue coloured swimsuit showcasing her candid looks. She also showcased some of her intense looks while enjoying the sea. In the caption, she stated that happiness comes in waves.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a glimpse of her happy Sunday with her husband Rohit Reddy. She shared this BTS video of her husband trying to perform to the ”I’m so pretty and he like that challenge” in which she can be seen messing around with him while he tries to perform the challenge correctly. In the caption, she added that people had no idea about how many retakes she gave while shooting this and even urged her husband to shoot more such videos every day.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma was in her party mode last weekend and was seen in a ravishing black attire with her hair styled in a classy way. She can be seen clicking a selfie of herself while she was sitting in her car and captioned her photo with “Hey Yo”. All her fans poured in tons of love for her and added adorable comments on how she looked amazing in her latest look.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan delighted her fans this weekend by dropping in some of her charming looks from her photoshoots in which she can be seen slaying it in a traditional look. She can be seen wearing an off-white shimmering floral lehenga choli and paired it with a set of elegant earrings. In the caption, she added the names of her hair and makeup stylists and added lightning symbols.

Image Source- Surbhi Chandna's Instagram, Hina Khan's Instagram