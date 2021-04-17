From Transgender To Ragpicker, Raghav Tiwari's Different Avatars On 'Hamariwali Good News'

Popular television actor Raghav Tiwari has delivered a brilliant performance with his role in the show Hamariwali Good News. The actor who portrays the role of Aditya in Hamariwali Good News on Zee TV has gone through various makeovers in the show itself. From initially turning into a transgender to transforming into a ragpicker, Raghav Tiwari has aced all of Aditya's on-screen disguises in the show. Hamariwali Good News showcases the heart-warming story of a daughter-in-law, Navya, essayed by Srishti Jain, and her mother-in-law, Renuka Tiwari, played by Juhi Parmar.

Raghav Tiwari's distinct roles in 'Hamariwali Good News'

This Zee TV primetime drama show brings to light a unique role reversal, between the said duo, that is solely aimed to give their family the much-awaited ‘good news’. While the show has presented itself with a lot of drama lately, the audience has consistently witnessed Raghav Tiwari's character of Aditya disguise himself in distinct avatars in an attempt to kidnap Renuka's child. The ease and excellence, with which Raghav Tiwari has donned the various looks and characteristics of these disguises on the small screen prove his immense versatility when it comes to the art of acting. With his consecutive performance marvels, Raghav has garnered a lot of appreciation from his fans and followers recently.

Prepping for the ragpicker disguise

Opening up about his thoughts on the experience of slipping into the different roles, Raghav said that he felt blessed. Such opportunities, he added, gives him a chance to challenge himself as an actor. Raghav, who initially essayed the disguised character of a transgender before recently turning into a ragpicker on the show, mentioned how every new look was a whole new challenge for him as a performer. Raghav Tiwari's photo in his on-screen disguise of a transgender also made rounds on the internet. Hamariwali Good News' Raghav Tiwari revealed that following his portrayal of a ragpicker recently, the actor developed a lot of respect for the real-life ragpickers.

Raghav's developed understanding of ragpickers

Further, he has also developed a better understanding of how these people help society in recycling several things and the terrific hard work that goes into doing the same. The actor revealed that to prepare for the role, he watched numerous videos about ragpickers to pick up and perfect the tiniest of their nuances in order to portray them on the screen as best as he could. Hamariwali Good News' Raghav Tiwari had also planned to spend some time with a ragpicker to prep for his role, but the COVID-19 situation did not allow for it, leading him to resort to just videos. Raghav hoped that the show's fans continue showering them with love as the team plans to surprise them with loads of entertainment in the future.