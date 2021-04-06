'Galat' Review: Rubina Dilaik And Paras Chhabra Perform Well In This Catchy Number

The Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra starring song Galat has released on YouTube on April 6, 2021. Fans and followers of the two are raving about the song as well as the performances of both the actors. Read along to know more about Rubina Dilaik's new song and its review.

Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra's Galat song out

The song starts with Paras asking Rubina, his wife, to sign a set of papers and when she says she wants to go through them, the former manipulates her asking if she doesn’t trust him. He is then seen walking out of the house and Rubina is evidently upset. She is further seen in a troubled state in the following scenes in the music video, as she is disturbed with the turn her marriage has taken and how uninterested her husband is in their relationship.

The next scene which is a flashback features Rubina taking Paras to meet her parents and requesting them to approve of him and letting them get married, while Chhabra is seen eyeing the property, hinting that his intentions to marry Rubina was just her well-to-do family. At the present time, Rubina is seen on the poolside of their lavish house, where she has arranged a candle-lit dinner for her husband’s birthday and is waiting for him to come back home. However, Paras not only arrives home really late at night but in a drunken state and is dropped by another girl who also kisses him goodbye. Rubina sees this, from where she is standing and is heartbroken as she realises that her husband has been cheating on her.

Paras comes inside, cuts his own cake, offers it to Rubina who refuses, and he eats it himself and walks out of the scene. Towards the end, Rubina is seen drinking and when Paras comes out of his room, she shows him the same papers from the starting of the video and tears them apart. In a flashback scene, it is revealed that the papers meant that Rubina had signed off the Power of Attorney for her properties to him.

Paras is enraged when she does this, and holds her at gunpoint, which is when Rubina’s father arrives at their place. He is shocked at the sight of this and tries to stop Paras from shooting his daughter, and Paras in an attempt to tackle him drops the gun. The final scene sees Rubina picking up the gun and asking Paras to not hurt her father, at gunpoint.

The song which is voiced by Asees Kaur has over 784k views so far, with close to 205k likes. It sees both Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra playing their respective roles of a heartbroken, betrayed wife and a manipulative husband very aptly. The Galat music is catchy, and the story keeps you gripped. Rubina's transition from a troubled character to a protective daughter, who saves both herself and her dad from the mental and physical attack deserves appreciation. You can watch the music video here.

Promo Image Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram