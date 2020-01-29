'Games Of Thrones': Top 10 Quotes Of Tyrion Lannister From The Show

Tyrion Lannister is one of the most loved characters in Game of Thrones series. Portrayed by Peter Dinklage, this witty character has a sharp tongue and a free mind. Lannister’s fans must be knowing his quotes by heart. He is quite different from his strong and influential family. However, lack of attention and care from his loved ones made him reckless.



Despite his habits, Tyrion Lannister made his way out, thanks to his incredibly quick-wit. He has changed the unchangeable with his smart words. Moreover, his dexterity and impeccable strategies were strong enough to make him Hand of the King as well as Hand of the Queen. Additionally, this robust character made it to the end of the series.

Here are some of Tyrion Lannister’s best quotes from the Game of Thrones series:

“Never forget what you are, the rest of the world will not. Wear it like armour and it can never be used to hurt you.”

"My brother has his sword, King Robert has his Warhammer and I have my mind… and a mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge. That’s why I read so much, Jon Snow."

Also read: Megxit Triggers UK 'Game Of Thrones': Here's Where Ex-Royals Harry & Meghan Stand Now

“I have to disagree. Death is so final, yet life is full of possibilities.”

"It’s easy to confuse ‘what is’ with ‘what ought to be,’ especially when ‘what is’ has worked out in your favour."

“We’ve had vicious kings and we’ve had idiot kings, but I don’t know if we’ve ever been cursed with a vicious idiot boy king!”

"These bad people are what I’m good at. Outtalking them. Outthinking them. It’s what I am. And I like it. I like it more than anything I’ve ever done."

Also read: Oscar-nominated '1917's Cast Includes THESE Two Actors From Game Of Thrones

“It’s hard to put a leash on a dog once you’ve put a crown on its head.”

“Oh, “monster.” Perhaps you should speak to me more softly then. Monsters are dangerous and, just now, kings are dying like flies.”

"What unites people? Armies? Gold? Flags? Stories. There’s nothing more powerful than a good story. Nothing can stop it. No enemy can defeat it."

“It’s not easy being drunk all the time. If it were easy, everyone would do it.”

Also read: NOT IN WESTEROS | Netizens Find Tyrion Lannister From Game Of Thrones's Doppelganger In Pakistan

Also read: MUST WATCH | Is Tyrion Lannister Playing A Role In Salman Khan's 'Bharat'? Here's The Truth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.