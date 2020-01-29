'Games Of Thrones': Top 10 Quotes Of Tyrion Lannister From The Show

Tyrion Lannister is one of the most loved characters in Game of Thrones series. Portrayed by Peter Dinklage, this witty character has a sharp tongue and a free mind. Lannister’s fans must be knowing his quotes by heart. He is quite different from his strong and influential family. However, lack of attention and care from his loved ones made him reckless.
Despite his habits, Tyrion Lannister made his way out, thanks to his incredibly quick-wit. He has changed the unchangeable with his smart words. Moreover, his dexterity and impeccable strategies were strong enough to make him Hand of the King as well as Hand of the Queen. Additionally, this robust character made it to the end of the series.
Also read: Megxit Triggers UK 'Game Of Thrones': Here's Where Ex-Royals Harry & Meghan Stand Now
Also read: Oscar-nominated '1917's Cast Includes THESE Two Actors From Game Of Thrones
Also read: NOT IN WESTEROS | Netizens Find Tyrion Lannister From Game Of Thrones's Doppelganger In Pakistan
Also read: MUST WATCH | Is Tyrion Lannister Playing A Role In Salman Khan's 'Bharat'? Here's The Truth
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.