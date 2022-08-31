Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Isha Kopikar, Debina Bonnerjee And More Welcome Bappa Home

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, numerous celebrities and others have been gearing up to celebrate the festival. It was recently revealed that notable artists such as Gurmeet Chaudhary, Rahul Vaidya, Isha Kopikar, and others welcomed Bappa home. Take a look at how the celebrities are preparing for this auspicious Hindu festival.

Celebrities bring Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi

Singer Rahul Vaidya was recently spotted outside a Ganesh idol shop as he arrived to take Bappa home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. The singer was seen stepping out of his car while sporting a red t-shirt with matching track pants. As he completed the puja of the idol, he was seen taking it home.

On the other hand, actor Isha Kopikar also welcomed Lord Ganesha home as she was spotted performing puja before taking the idol home. Watch the video to see how the actor and her family danced with joy while welcoming Lord Ganesha home.

Television couple, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed Lord Ganesh a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The duo looked elegant in their traditional outfits.

The Anupamaa actor Aneri Vajani took to her official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip in which she gave a glimpse of a cute temple she created at her home in the shape of a Modak. She captioned it by stating "He is here and he is perfect" Take a look-

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was spotted in Mumbai as he visited the Laal Baug temple to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. He was seen donning a trendy ethnic outfit as he visited the temple while being surrounded by all his fans.

Image: Varinder Chawla