Who Is Garima Jain? Here's All You Need To Know All About The 'Gandi Baat' Season 4 Actor

Recently, television actor Garima Jain grabbed many headlines after she shared her experience working in an adult web-series, Gandii Baat Season 4. Though the web-series has been criticised for its explicit and intense content, it has delivered three successful seasons and the fourth started streaming recently in January 2020. Garima Jain is playing the lead in one of the episodes of Gandi Baat season 4.

Though the internet users might know her because of Garima Jain's popularity on different social media platforms, there are many who have only spotted her in television. Here is a brief description of Garima Jain's personality, her previous works, and a few lesser-known facts:

Garima Jain marked her television debut from Star Plus' social-drama daily soap titled Dosti... Yariyaan... Manmarziyan. The show started airing from April 13, 2015 and went off-air on August 29, 2015. Though the lead characters were portrayed by other actors, Garima Jain played a significant character.

Later Colors TV's social-drama show, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki gave Garima Jain a major break. The 25-year-old actor gained massive popularity after her performance in the show starring Rubina Dilaik and Vivian Dsena. She was seen portraying the male lead character's sister. Apart from these popular daily show, she has been part of many television serials.

Reportedly, Garima Jain is a trained singer and Kathak dance. In a media interaction, she highlighted her dancing and singing skills too. The reports also quote that she has made a Guinness Book Of World Records in 2009 by attempting 1000 rounds in 9 minutes and 2 seconds.

About Gandii Baat 4

On the other hand, Alt Balaji's original series Gandii Baat is quite popular among the youth audience. The four-season web-series unfolds the stories of the reality of stigma and taboos associated with sexual preferences and equations. As of now, four seasons of the show are available and streaming online. The series promises to uncover exciting urban stories from rural India.

