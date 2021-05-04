Gary Mehigan Recalls 'happier Times' On Streets Of Delhi, Prays For India Amid COVID-19

Amid the ongoing pandemic that is increasing its grim each day with a daily surge in the number of cases, MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan recalled his trip to India while trying his hands on the delectable street food. The chef who considers himself a foodie shared a throwback picture from the ‘Happier times’ when he visited Delhi, India, and had a great time eating street-side Punjabi dish Chole Bhature. While recalling his experience, Gary shared his concerns for the country that is struggling to battle with the virus and overcome the loss of their loved ones.

MasterChef Australia judge Gary Mehigan recalls India trip

Along with the picture of eating Chole Bhature, Gary penned an emotional post, expressing his concern about the devastating crisis in the country. Through his post, he expressed his love for Indian cuisines and narrated his connection to the country, reminiscing the wonderful memories he made on his visit. He remembered all his good friends in India, hoped they were doing well, and asked everyone to stay safe. “Happier times on the streets of Dehli.....eating as always! This was ‘chole bhature’ a Punjabi dish of tangy chickpeas and a soft fluffy puffed bread....such wonderful memories. I have so many good friends in India and right now things seem impossibly bad. I am thinking of you and hoping you and your loved ones are ok. Stay safe and I can only hope that the freedoms and simple pleasures that we may have all taken for a granted return soon,” he wrote while captioning the post.



The prominent Australian chef was one of the three judges on MasterChef Australia for 12 years. His presence on the show came to an end after season 11. Gary is also the host of a travel and food show Masters of Taste, where he travels across India, interacts with the families, and explores more about the traditional regional delicacies. Meanwhile, apart from the International chef, several other Hollywood celebrities including James Mcavoy, Mindy Kaling, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen DeGeneres were a few who extended their support and urged fans to donate to India amid the crisis.



(Image credit: GARY MEHIGAN/ Instagram)