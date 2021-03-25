Gauahar Khan Amid Allegations Of Flouting COVID-19 Norms: 'No Greater Legacy Than Honesty'

On March 25, 2021, Gauahar Khan posted a series of pictures with a huge smile on her face. The actor wrote "No greater legacy than honesty" in her caption, possibly hinting towards the FIR launched against her for violating Covid-19 norms. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had launched the FIR after revealing that the actor had refused to stay under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

In the picture, Gauahar can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. She wore a black top and cream pants, with minimal makeup on her face. She also chose to leave her hair open in the photo.

In her caption, Gauahar added that she wanted her followers to hug their parents tightly and let her know how it felt. The Tandav actor lost her father on March 5. Gauahar Khan's father passed away a few months after she got married to the content creator and influencer Zaid Darbar.

Fans poured their love and support for Gauahar Khan in the comment section. They shared tons of heart emojis and were glad to see a post from her. One fan called her a "pure soul". Model Diandra Soares too commented on the picture, calling Gauahar "gorgeous". The pictures received more than 62,000 likes from fans within an hour.

Why did BMC book Gauahar Khan?

No Compromise On City’s Safety!



BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive.



The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.#NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/Qp9J21OLcS — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥€ Mumbai, à¤†à¤ªà¤²à¥€ BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

On March 15, 2021, BMC had tweeted on its official handle about booking a renowned Bollywood celeb for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms. The tweet read "No Compromise on City's Safety". They did not mention Gauahar's name in the initial tweet. She was later condemned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) when they claimed that the actor had tested positive for coronavirus, yet chose to attend a film's shooting.

Gauahar Khan's team released her test reports which claimed that the actor had tested covid negative multiple times. They mentioned that the news of the FIR and her father's death had made her reach her "emotionally lowest" point. The statement read that the actor was a "law-abiding citizen" and had "followed all the regulations provided by the BMC". The team also urged to respect Gauahar's privacy and "let her heal".

Since then, Gauahar has posted many Instagram stories and posts urging that she was honest. She had posted an Instagram story that read "The Truth Shall Prevail". She also took to her Twitter account to thank her fans for their love and support for her, calling them her "Crazy Lot".

