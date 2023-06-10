Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Announce Son's Name On His First Month Birthday

Gauahar Khan, who recently gave birth to a baby boy on May 11, has been sharing her postpartum journey and precious moments with her newborn on social media. Now, as the baby completes one month, the proud parents took to Instagram to unveil their son's name.

In a heartfelt post, the Ishaqzaade actress shared a picture with her husband, Zaid Darbar, and their son. Although the baby's face was not revealed, Gauahar announced his name as "ZEHAAN" on his first-month birthday. Along with the name reveal, she expressed her gratitude to her followers for their blessings and love towards her family.

Gauahar also thanked everyone for respecting their privacy as requested. The post was met with joy and warm wishes from fans and well-wishers, who celebrated the special milestone with the couple.

(Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar pose with their son 'Zehaan'. | Image: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan shares postpartum update

(Gauahar Khan's Instagram story. | Image: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Just before announcing her son's name, Gauahar took to Instagram to update her fans on her postpartum journey. She posted a mirror selfie proudly showcasing her body weight loss. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "fitting into my old small size clothing."

Gauahar's post highlighted her progress and achievement in returning to her pre-pregnancy body. Her update garnered admiration from followers who praised her dedication and hard work. It served as an inspiration to many who resonated with her journey of regaining fitness after childbirth.

Gauahar Khan shocks internet by losing 10 kgs in 10 days

(Gauahar Khan poses in front of the mirror, 10 days after giving birth. | Image: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Gauahar had made headlines earlier for claiming to have lost 10 kgs of weight within 10 days. The actress faced social media scrutiny when a section of society claimed that such a weight loss is unhealthy. However, she has been posting regular updates about fitting into her old clothes, and ‘getting back in shape’.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome their first baby

(Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce the arrival of their son | Image: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

Gauahar and Zaid took to their Instagram to share the news of the birth of their baby. The first time parents posted ‘It’s a boy’ on May 10. In the post they also express gratitude to everyone for their love and prayer.