Gauahar Khan Asks Fans To Practice Self-love, Says 'treat Urself Better'; Watch

Gauahar Khan recently created an adorable Reel on the ongoing trendy song, the Juliet version of Taylor Swift's Love Story. On April 8, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the Reel video, wherein she lipsyncs the trendy song. Sharing this video on social media, Gauahar Khan also penned a motivational note for every girl who doesn't value herself.

Gauahar Khan promotes self-love

Gauahar Khan's motivational note read as,

As seen in Gauahar Khan's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a white crop top and layered it with a printed shrug ensemble. She sported blue denim pants. In this Instagram post caption, Gauahar Khan explains the importance of self-love in a woman's life. She also goes on to tell her female fans that before finding someone who treats them like a queen, treat yourself special. She also shared that she has found her king, Zaid Darbar and wishes for true love for everyone.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Gauahar Khan commented on her video. One of the users said, "@zaid_darbar â¤ï¸ @gauaharkhan mashallah you both look so cute", while another added, "Ohhh...You beautiful heart lady". Another fan commented, "Loved the video â¤ï¸ but that's a track on your shoulders and now I cannot unsee it:". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Recently, Gauahar Khan shared an adorable post dedicated to her late father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, who passed away last month. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of his pictures. She also penned a heartfelt note for him. Gauahar Khan said, "Most stylish man I ever came across . most Charming , a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him , a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything , a brave heart who lived life on his terms , self made , strong , the most loving father Ever . Alhamdulillah that I am your daughter #ZafarAhmedKhan . U are my all . ðŸ˜‡♥ï¸ I miss you terribly with every breath I take . ðŸ’” may Allah bless you in heaven . Ameen #MyAngel".

