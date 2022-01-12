Gauahar Khan Bashes Woman Destroying Fruits From Vendor's Cart In Viral Video; Offers Help

Gauahar Khan recently reacted to a viral video from Bhopal, where an outraged woman can be seen smashing fruits from a vendor's cart on the road. In the clip shared by a paparazzi account, the woman can be seen wreaking havoc after the vendor's cart apparently 'slightly touched' her car parked on the road. Expressing disappointment over the incident, Gauahar posted a comment calling the unidentified woman a 'high headed loser'.

She further offered to help the fruit vendor upon identification by buying the entire cart the women caused loss to. Many netizens echoed the same sentiment, noting that they were 'alarmed' by this behaviour and urged the actor to help him.

Gauahar Khan bashes women destroying fruits from a vendor's cart

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, January 12, Viral Bhayani posted a clip of the incident and wrote," #Bhopal : After a slight touch of a car parked on the road, the woman in anger threw all the fruits of the fruit seller on the road. The cartman kept pleading but madam did not listen. #viralvideo." Take a look.

Reacting to it, Gauahar bashed the women and wrote, "What a high headed loser. Shame on her. Please help me with any info on the fruit vendor, I’d like to buy his entire cart for him, that she caused loss to. Name her n shame her ." Agreeing with Gauahar, many netizens offered to help the vendor, acknowledging the hard work which goes behind in selling the produce.

"@gauaharkhan I agree, I would like to contribute too. These guys work all day to empty that cart", one user wrote, while another quipped "@gauaharkhan Vry true Name her n shame her. So sad of him....".

As soon as the video went viral, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania also issued a statement, asking authorities to identify the vendor and the woman so that appropriate action can be ensured.

For the uninitiated, the former Bigg Boss winner has featured in several TV shows and films such as Rocket Singh, Game, Naagin 3, Taandav, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Ishaqzaade. She is married to Zaid Darbar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GAUAHARKHAN)