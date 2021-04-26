Gauahar Khan 'breaks Roza' With Hilarious Video; Husband Zaid Darbar Finds It 'too Cute'

After taking up the viral "Runaway" trend with husband Zaid Darbar, actor Gauahar Khan recently gave the popular "Leave The Door Open" trend a hilarious twist on Instagram Reels. On Sunday, the Begum Jaan actor revealed how she breaks Roza every day during the holy month of Ramadan 2021. In the rib-tickling video posted by Gauahar, she shared her reaction to "when Iftaar time increases by a minute every day".

Gauahar Khan "breaks Roza" with a funny Reel video

Ramadan 2021 began in India on April 13 and Muslims across the country have been celebrating the holy month by observing a fast every day, called "Roza". During this month, the rising of the sun marks the beginning of Roza, followed by Iftaar after sunset with evening prayer. On April 25, 2021, television star Gauahar Khan shared a video of herself joking about her hunger rising with each increasing minute of Iftaar time every day and revealed her reaction to finally breaking Roza post evening prayer.

In the video, the 37-year-old donned a printed pastel-blue burkha as she took up the viral "Leave The Door Open" trend to take fans through her various moods while observing a fast throughout the day. The Ishaqzaade actor could be seen giving funny expressions to the camera as she gave the popular IG Reels trend a Ramadan twist. Posting the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote: "How many of u can relate to this ?? Hahahaha had to do this #trend for #RAMDAN2021 #Funny but true. Haahhahaha #reels what’s ur fave thing to break roza with, khajoor or water???".

Check out Gauahar Khan's Instagram Reel below:

Just like most of Gauahar Khan's videos, her latest Instagram Reel was also quick to go viral on social media and left netizens in splits. Soon after the video surfaced online, her celebrity pals, as well as fans, flocked to the comment section of the post to shower her with heaps of praise. While her beloved hubby Zaid Darbar found the video "too cute", the winner of India's Next Top Model S3, Riya Subodh gushed, "Hahaha this is the cutest. Why so cute yaa".

Check out some more reactions below:

Promo Image Source: Gauahar Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.