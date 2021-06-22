Gauahar Khan Calls Zaid Darbar 'Badmash' In Latest Video; Here's Why

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar love hopping on Instagram Reels trends. The couple has taken on numerous challenges together. Recently, they showed off their choices in another Instagram Reels video.

Gauahar and Zaid had to choose between the two options that appeared on the screen. For the first set of choices, the couple had to choose between "night and day". While Gauahar opted for "day", Zaid ran in the other direction. Next, they had to decide between sleeping or catching a late-night movie, Gauahar wanted to go for "sleep" but her husband pulled her to choose the late-night movie option.

Given the choice between a healthy salad and burgers and pizzas, they both had opposing opinions. Gauahar revealed that she would rather go for a salad while Zaid would choose junk food any day. At the end of the video, they had to opt for either being single or being a married couple. To this, Zaid slid towards the single option to tease Gauahar, but the diva pulled him to the "married couple" option. "Bade aaye single", she wrote in the caption and called Zaid 'Badmaash'.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's fans flooded the comment section with their love for the couple. They dropped loads of heart emojis, heart-eyes emojis and fire emojis for the couple. One fan enjoyed the video by the couple and said that they had "killed it". They even added laughing emojis showing how hilarious they found the video, especially the last part of the clip. "You are soooooooooo beautiful Gauhar Khan ... And you both are the best couple", wrote another fan. One fan even commented, "Super cute... and the last one was sweet and hilarious at the same time" and added a blue heart emoji for Gauhar and Zaid.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan was featured in Ali Abbas Zafar's Tandav as Maithili Sharan, Anuradha Kishore's personal assistant. The web series also features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kumud Misra and others. She will next be seen in 14 Phere in a supporting role as Zubina. The comedy-drama film features Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The movie is expected to release on July 9, 2021.

Image: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

