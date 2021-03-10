Gauahar Khan Clarifies Over Pregnancy Rumour, Lashes Out At Media Portal For Fake News

Gauahar Khan is mourning the loss of her father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who passed away recently because of old age and illness. The Ishaqzaade actor has been sharing multiple pictures of her late parent on Instagram, paying her tributes to him. While she has been going through a difficult phase in her life, a media portal reported that the actor is pregnant three months after her wedding with husband Zaid Darbar. The incident did not go down well with Khan, who took to her official Twitter handle to clarify her pregnancy rumours.

Gauahar Khan lashes out at a media portal for fake pregnancy rumours

According to a report by Filmi Beat, Rocket Singh actor Gauahar Khan slammed a media portal for spreading rumours about her pregnancy, a few days after her father's demise. The media portal had reportedly stated that the actor is pregnant, three months after her wedding with Zaid Darbar, and also that her husband is twelve years younger than her.

Khan clarified over the false news herself via Twitter and called out the portal for being insensitive, especially after just losing her father. She wrote that she isn't pregnant and their facts about Zaid being younger than her are completely false. She also stated that the news portal spreading false rumours about her should have some sensitivity, given the situation she is currently going through.

Gauahar Khan's father's demise

Gauahar Khan lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan on March 5, 2021, at a Mumbai hospital. The actor took to her official Instagram handle and shared the sad news with the world with a picture of her father from one of her wedding ceremonies. Her caption read, "My Hero. No man like u, Ever ðŸ’”! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa ðŸ˜˜ . I love you oh so much. I am sooooo much of you Pappa. N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥ï¸ #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep him in your prayers, please. ðŸ™ðŸ»" Many of Gauahar's fellow actors and celebrities also commented on the post paying their respects including Suyyash Rai, Amit Tandon, Kushal Tandon, Mahi Vij among others.

