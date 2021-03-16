Gauahar Khan Condemned By FWICE For Not Following COVID-19 Norms

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan was recently infected with COVID-19. However, she was seen attending a film shoot ever after her test turned out to be positive. The BMC filed an FIR against her after they went to her house and were told that she left for a shoot. The FWICE- Federation of Western India Cine Employees expressed their disapproval of Gauahar Khan's act as she resumed for her shoot. Read on to know more about Gauahar Khan's controversy and FWICE's notice to her.

FWICE condemns Gauahar Khan for not following COVID-19 rules

After Gauahar Khan's COVID-19 report turned out to be positive, she was advised by the doctors to stay quarantined. However, she was seen resuming her shoot even after the warnings. According to FWICE, Gauahar's act was 'extremely irresponsible'. What she did was against the strict guidelines laid down by the government of Maharashtra as well as India. They have considered this as serious offence as she not only breached the rule but also endangered the lives of her cast and crew on the set. FWICE mentioned that such disrespect will not be tolerated.

They also thanked the BMC and the Mumbai Police for lodging an FIR against her. Considering Gauahar Khan's COVID-19 report and her 'irresponsible behaviour' the FWICE have jointly decided to issue a non-cooperative directive against her for two months. They have advised everyone from the industry to distance themselves from being associated with the actor for two months until further notice permitting her to resume her work.

They also mentioned that everyone from the industry and production houses needs to stay vigilant about such incidences. They warned that if anyone is tested positive on the sets, the person shouldn't be allowed to resume work until they fulfil the requirement of home quarantine for 2 weeks. They further added that if anyone from the industry is seen cooperating with the actor, strict action will be taken against them.

Gauahar Khan's controversy

Amidst all the rumours her team stated that her reports are negative. The statement read, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she's just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands we want Gauahar's time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time.''