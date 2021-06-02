Gauahar Khan Dances To Bole Chudiyan, Hubby Zaid Can't Stop Gushing, Watch Video

Actor Gauahar Khan is well-known for her dancing skills and has yet again proven it with another special dance performance for her followers. The diva hopped onto the Bole Chudiyan Instagram Reels trend with her own spin. In the video, she chose to wear a matching light blue Indian ensemble consisting of a kurta and a pair of palazzos.

For the unversed, the new trend shows people dancing to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Bole Chudiyan with steps from Drake's One Dance's choreography. The trend was started by brothers Isaac and Dennis, who had initially danced to the original audio. The audio for their video was then switched to Bole Chudiyan, by Instagram user Oye Ankit and soon went viral.

In the video, Gauahar starts off with the trend's choreography. Once the choreography is completed, she moves on to adding her own steps to the rest of the music. Watch Gauahar Khan's take on the trend here.

Gauahar Khan takes on Bole Chudiyan Instagram Reels trend

The video of the dance had her fans showering her with tonnes of compliments. Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid Darbar gushed over his wife and wrote, "Wow... My desi wifeyyy" and added hugging emojis and heart-eyes emojis. The actor's fans not only enjoyed her dance but complimented her on her outfit too. "I love this mix of dance trends + your dress", wrote one fan. Another exclaimed that they loved Gauahar's talent and wrote, "The way u dance gau u r the best dancer in this world I love ur style." Another commented saying, "Cute as always" and added a heart emoji. Fans even flooded the comment section with heart emojis and fire emojis for their favourite actor. The video received more than 70,000 likes and was watched more than 435,000 times in an hour.

On the work front, Gauahar was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series, Tandav, as Maithili Sharan. In the series, she was Anuradha Kishore, played by Dimple Kapadia's assistant. Other actors in the series included Saif Ali Khan, comedian Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Kumud Misra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, Tigmanshu Dhulia and many others.

