Gauahar Khan Dedicates Romantic Video To Zaid Darbar, Calls Him Her 'biggest Support'

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram and shared a clip from her wedding video with Zaid Darbar thanking him and being grateful for him. The video featured pictures and videos from the couple’s wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Along with the Instagram post, Gauahar Khan also added a sweet note for her husband, Zaid Darbar. This post was flooded with likes and comments from their fans.

Gauahar Khan dedicates wedding video to husband Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan made headlines when she tied the knot with boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Even though the couple got married with strict COVID-19 protocols their wedding was a star-studded affair. Now, months after the couple’s nuptials, Gauahar Khan dedicated few moments from their wedding to her husband Zaid Darbar in an Instagram video on her handle.

This Instagram video consisted of videos and pictures from their wedding. In all of these pictures and videos, the couple is all smiles. Along with the video, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Through thick n thin. Thank you Zaid for being my biggest support through my toughest time ever. Allah sent you to me as the most important gift of my life. Allhamdulillah! I love you”. Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s Instagram video here.

Gauahar Khan’s Instagram video was soon flooded with plenty of likes and comments. Actor Mreenal Deshraj commented, “Bless you guys”. While Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar commented, “Jaanu jo bhi comment main aapne bola who sab same to you. (Whatever you said in the comment same goes for you)”. Other fans could not help but comment with heart emojis and compliments. Take a look at all of these comments on Gauahar Khan’s Instagram post for husband Zaid Darbar here.

A few days ago, Gauhar Khan took to Instagram and shared the couple full wedding video on social media. Along with the video, Gauhar wrote, “To Love, @zaid_darbar. Watch our wedding movie on my YouTube page! Now. Link in bio!”. In this caption, she also thanked The Wedding Story, their wedding photography and videography company for making their wedding video “a dream captured to perfection!”. Take a look at Gauahar Khan’s wedding video update below.

