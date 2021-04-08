Gauahar Khan Flaunts Her Marathi Speaking Skills At Mumbai Airport With Zaid Darbar

"Mala Marathi yete", Gauahar Khan chuckled when the paparazzi complimented her. The Tandav actor was spotted walking hand in hand with her husband Zaid Darbar at the Mumbai Airport. She was walking into the entrance when she stopped for another passenger to walk in and urged her to walk ahead of her saying, "Chala, ye ye" which meant "Please come". Her husband too waited patiently for the lady to walk through.

The paparazzi then complimented Gauhar who responded playfully with, "Mala Marathi yete", which means "I know to speak in Marathi". The paparazzi present there then chimed in saying, "Jai Maharashtra!" (Hail Maharashtra!) which left Gauahar and husband Zaid in a fit of giggles. The couple then took the paparazzi's leave by thanking them.

Who is Gauahar Khan's husband?

Gauahar Khan married content creator Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. Zaid Darbar is the son of veteran Bollywood playback singer and music composer Ismail Darbar. He is the brother of the content creator Awez Darbar and Anam Darbar. The three own a studio together named Atrangz along with fellow influencer Nagma Mirajkar.

Zaid Dabar and Gauahar Khan met each other at one of the most unusual locations, a grocery store. Gauahar Khan had gone shopping at a local Nature's Basket store where Zaid spotted her for the first time and fell in love instantly. He soon messaged her on Instagram account where their love grew for each other. Within a few months, they decided to tie the knot officially.

Gauahar Khan's latest projects in 2021

Early in the year, she starred in Saif Ali Khan's Tandav. The actor played the role of Maithili Sharan in the thriller web series released on Amazon Prime Video. She was the assistant of Dimple Kapadia's character Anuradha Kishore. The series was released on January 15, 2021.

Gauahar Khan will soon be seen in Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda's 14 Phere. The movie which was initially scheduled to release in November 2020 has been postponed and will release on July 9, 2021. Reportedly, Gauahar will play the role of a character named Zubina.

