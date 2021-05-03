Gauahar Khan Flaunts Her ‘Sehri To Iftaar’ Transformation With ‘Ramadan Makeover’ Video

Actor Gauahar Khan has been treating her fans with a sneak peek of her Ramadan festivities, from sharing photos in her traditional outfits to going live to answer fans' questions about what she is up to while fasting in holy Islamic month. On the weekend, the Tandav actor showed her transformation from Sehri to Iftaar with a Ramadan makeover video. The video also featured her husband Zaid Darbar which drew the attention of her many fellow celebrity friends.

Gauahar Khan's Sehri to Iftaar transformation video

In Gauhar Khan's Instagram reel, she jumped on the bandwagon of 'I'm so pretty and he like it' Instagram challenge with Tendencia and Diversion's track to show her transformation. At first, she was seen in a casual shirt with her husband in a tank-top. After she tapped on the screen 5-6 times they transformed into an elegant traditional avatar. Gauahar Khan was seen in a maroon salwar suit while husband Zaid sported a royal blue nawab kurta. The Jhalla dancer had let her hair down and donned a pair of golden jhumkas. She amplified the glam quotient with a dab of maroon matte lips-stick, rosy blushed cheeks, and mascara-laden eyelashes. She wrote in the caption, "Sehri to Iftaar ... #RamdanMakeover #Alhamdulillah everyone’s in our prayers. May Allah grant shifa to all ! Ameen. @zakiazkhan thank u for zaids amazing kurta. I am wearing a very special gift by @emaani.official . Will post a full pic soon. #gaza"

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid wrote, "Beautiful Us #mashallah" to which Gauahar replied "Alhumdulilah". Bheja Fry 2 actor Kishwer Merchan dropped red heart emoticons in comments to which Gauahar replied with flying kiss emoticons. Gauhar Khan's sister-in-law Anam Darbar wrote: "Mere anmol ratan"(my precious gems) with red heart emoticons to which Guahar replied with several hugging emoticons. Celebrities Mahhi Vij, Vikar Gupta. Sugandha Mishra, Mrunal Panchal showered their love in the comments and Gauahar also took time to reply to some of her followers' comments.

A sneak peek into Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, son of veteran Bollywood playback singer and music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 20, 2020. Despite being married more than 4 months, the couple has not had their honeymoon yet and Gauahar Khan opened up about the drama in her life after their marriage and how Zaid was still her best gift by God. Taking to her Instagram posts, she penned a heartfelt message about her marriage and wrote "So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet. Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married. Shoots, Zaid's studio launch, my dad not doing well n us losing him, n more drama ... but what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me, My Zaid! Always by side as my strength, We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday! Every day is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon".

Promo Image Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.