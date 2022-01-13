Gauahar Khan Gets Angry At Paparazzi In Latest Outing, Says 'Guys Please Stop It' | Watch

Actor Gauahar Khan is very active on social media. She keeps her fans and followers updated by adding new kinds of content on her social media account. She was recently spotted outside a designer showroom where she got all angry at the paparazzi for breaking a mannequin set outside the showroom. The paparazzi were eager to click her pictures during which they broke down a mannequin without any intention.

In the viral video shared by Varinder Chawla, the actor could be seen shouting at the paps and asking them to pick the mannequin. She said, "I don’t know why you are doing this! Seriously!"

Gauahar was spotted wearing a white sweatshirt and a pair of lime yellow basketball shorts with her hair open. The actor has always stood up for the right and always raised her voice against the wrong.

Recently, a video of a woman went viral on social media, in which she is seen picking up fruits from a fruit seller’s hand and throwing them on the middle of the road. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, after which Gauahar also reacted and said, "What a high headed loser. Shame on her. Please help me with any info on the fruit vendor, I’d like to buy his entire cart for him, that she caused a loss to. Name her n shame her."

Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Tiktok star Zaid Darbar on December 25 last year after a few months of romance. The couple often shares their mushy moments on their Instagram handles. The duo announced the wedding on Instagram, with the actor writing, "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary!"

She further added, "It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony."

On the work front, the Big Boss Season 7 winner has made her name with many films like Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Sorry Bhaisaab Kimmy, Ali Brothers: Wapis, Kaali Peeli Tales Anushree, 14 Phere Zubina, and more.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)