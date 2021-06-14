Gauahar Khan Gets 'piggyback Ride' From Husband Zaid, Gives Peek Into 'fun Times'

Gauahar Khan on Monday morning shared a series of happy pictures with her husband Zaid Darbar. In the pics, the duo twinned in white and blue outfits as Zaid gave a piggyback ride to his wife. Gauahar asked fans if whether or not they remember “Kaanda Bataata”. She added, “Hahaha, or was it just my childhood? Give me your childhood term for Piggyback ride” and then went on to tag her “forever love” Zaid Darbaar, as she gave a glimpse of the fun times with him.

As soon as her post was up, Mismatched actor Prajakta Koli wrote, “Haha I do.” Many fans also flooded the comments section with hearts and love. As soon as Zaid stumbled upon the same, he replied to her post by saying “My cutie.”

Gauahar and Zaid recently also recreated the Paani Paani song as they grooved in B&W outfits. She wrote, "That’s the effect you have on me Zaid. Love the track Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aastha Gill." Badshah’s Paani Paani refreshes the soundscape with the romance of the strings of the Rajasthani Rawanhatta and the Kalbeliya Folk Dance, read the statement of the makers. The song was unveiled on June 9 and it garnered massive love from fans.

"Badshah continues to celebrate and represent the cultures of India, celebrating its landscape, colours, dance and unique folk sounds and instruments that face the fear of being forgotten in this world of new age music," added the makers. The peppy number has surpassed 53M views and is still counting. Jacqueline said that song was shot in over 2 days in blazing Rajasthani desert heat but still the team made it so easy.

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took the internet by storm after they shared pics from their dreamy wedding which took place on December 25, 2020. While the duo had hosted a reception, they had got hitched in a traditional nikah ceremony, in presence of friends and family.

Gauahar Khan's role in the series Tandav, alongside Kritika Kamra, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeeshan Ayub, Kumud Mishra, Dino Morea, Amyra Dastur, among others, received much love. The show was created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

