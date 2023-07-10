Gauahar Khan Gives Shoutout To New Moms As Son Turns 2-month-old: Sleepless Struggles...

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are going through a memorable phase on the personal front. Their little one Zaid Darbar turned two months old on Monday (July 10). On the special occasion, the actress penned a note on Threads, a new social media app.

Gauahar Khan on two months of being a mom

Celebrating two months of being a mom, Gauahar Khan expressed her gratitude for the blessing of motherhood. In a heartfelt note, she acknowledged the 'sleepless struggles' faced by new mothers while still showering their babies with unconditional love. She then gave a shoutout to them.

She emphasised that new mothers often receive suggestions from many people, which can be overwhelming. Gauahar encouraged mothers to stick to their decisions and prioritise what they believe is best for their child. The star concluded her note by applauding the fortitude and resilience of new mothers. She praised their ability to deal challenges and remain devoted to the well-being of their babies.

Gauahar Khan sends a big shout-out to new moms | (Image: Gauahar Khan/Threads)

More about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child, a baby boy on May 10. They announced the birth of their son by sharing a post on Instagram. After a month, they revealed the name of their baby boy. "Our Zehaan, Revealing our little ones name, ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love," the caption read.