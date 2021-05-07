Gauahar Khan Injures Feet In Domestic Accident; Shares Update On Swollen Toe

Ishaqzaade actress Gauahar Khan has been treating her fans with her comedic and dance videos on Instagram reels along with pics of her husband Zaid Darbar. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share about an unfortunate accident that left her injured. Read more to know how Gauahar Khan injured herself and her update on her recovery.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram story about her injury

The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of her swollen feet and informed her fans that she injured herself. In the picture, the actress's 4 toes were terribly swollen and red. Gauahar informed the cause of her injury in her story writing that she got a little took excited and a heavy frame fell on her feet leaving all her four toes swollen.

The actress received an outpour of concerned messages after posting the story. As a result, she posted another story on her Instagram to update her fans on her injury and the condition of her toea. She uploaded a picture of herself and wrote on the story that her toe was doing better and thanked her fans for their concerned messages and well wishes.

Pic Credit: Gauahar Khan IG

A look at Gauahar Khan's latest Instagram posts

The actress is known for sharing interesting videos on her Instagram, from showing off her dancing moves to candid moments with her family. Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar is also often seen in her videos to accompany her shenanigans. Recently, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar celebrated their first Eid together where the actress made her husband try out the beauty products he gifted her.

The actress also paid tribute to her late father on his 2nd month death anniversary with an emotional post. In another post, the actress shared a video to spread awareness on Asthma during the pandemic where her fans lauded her for her efforts. On the occasion of Ramadan, the actress shared a snap of herself donning a red traditional attire to celebrate the auspicious festival and inform her fans that she will be praying for the safety of her fans.

IMAGE- GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

