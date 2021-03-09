Gauahar Khan Lauds Zaid & Her Father For Making Her A 'strong Woman', Pens Emotional Note

Actor Gauahar Khan's father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, breathed his last on Friday,Â March 5, the former confirmed on social media. She has been sharing many glimpses of her father and has been expressing her feelings for him.Â On Women's Day, Khan shared a picture from one of her wedding festivities, that featured her with her husband Zaid Darbar and her late father,Â Zafar Ahmed. Along with this, she penned a note and talked about the two men in herÂ lifeÂ who made herÂ a strong woman in different ways.

Speaking about Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan wrote, "MyÂ Zaid, who accepted me with my strength, fire andÂ flaws and became my strongest support of life and itâ€™s tidal waves." Expressing about how much she misses her father, the actor penned, "My Pappa, who is my inspiration in the way I talk, in the way I think, in who I became." Gauahar remarked that she loves them both and misses her father dearly.Â As soon as Zaid stumbled upon his wife's post, he sent some love back. He commented, "Love you, Jaan." Meanwhile, Nishi Rawal and Shivam Patil dropped endearing comments.Â

Gauahar's note for Zaid and her fatherÂ Â

In her lengthy note for her father post his demise, the Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year actor wrote, "My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. N yet can never ever be even a per cent of your magnanimous personality."Â READ | Kat Kristian: All you need to know about the 'Splitsvilla X3' contestant

Before Gauahar's father passed away, he was unwell for a few days and was hospitalised. The actor had also shared pictures of him while he was on his hospital bed.Â The last rites of Gauahar's father took place at theÂ Versova funeral ground, Mumbai, and Zaid's brother,Â Awez Darbar Imaan,Â was also spotted in the videos that surfaced on social media. The duo, Khan and Darbar, tied the knotÂ on December 25, in an intimate ceremony,Â and pics from their dreamy affair were all over the internet.Â

