Gauahar Khan Mourns Late Father; Says He Is 'in A Better Place Than This Slanderous World'

Actor Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram handle and sent out a prayer for her father, who recently passed away. The actor mourned the loss of her father as she stated that he is in a better place as she shared an old picture of him. Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story below.

Gauahar Khan's photos on IG story

Gauahar Khan gets banned by FWICE

Gauahar Khan had recently faced a lot of flak from netizens as BMC had accused her of flouting COVID-19 norms. Here is what the official statement by BMC read, “A case has been registered against a film actress who was seen in a public place despite being suffering from Covid19...the actress was not only roaming in public places but was taking part in film shoots as well...Proceedings are also underway to admit them to the municipal separation enter...A police complaint has been lodged by the officials of the health department of the 'K West' division of the BMC. The police have registered a case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 2 and 3 of the Communicable Diseases Control Act." The FWICE- Federation of Western India Cine Employees expressed their disapproval of Gauahar Khan's act as she resumed for her shoot.

Gauahar Khan's health update

Amid the allegation of violating COVID-19 rules, Gauahar Khan’s team had issued a statement on her health and had shared her latest COVID-19 test report. In a brief statement, the team had clarified that Khan has tested COVID-19 negative in multiple test reports. They had further urged media houses to refrain from spreading wrong news and that Gauahar was at her “emotionally lowest” time as her father passed away recently. Here is what the statement by her team read:

"For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with eveything that BMC requires. Requesting all the media houses to not indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low timeas she's just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through eveything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands we want Gauahar's time to her self, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time," the statement read. READ | Gauahar Khan's father's last journey; fans and family pour in support for the actor

