Gauahar Khan Pays Tribute To Her Father On His 2 Months Death Anniversary; Says 'miss You'

Tandav actress Gauahar Khan took to her social media to share an emotional tribute to her father. The actress lost her father Zafar Ahmed Khan two months ago while undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Guauhar would share her father's health update with her fans during the process and announced his unfortunate death on her Instagram.

Gauahar Khan's Instagram tribute to her father

The 37-year-old actress shared a picture of her father smiling brightly. She penned down an emotional caption expressing her grief about losing her father 2 months ago. Gauahar Khan wrote. 'That smile â¤ï¸ #2monthsToday. I Miss u with every breath I take Pappa. ðŸ˜¢ #MyHero #BestFatherEver #ZafarAhmedKhan'.

Netizens' reaction to Gauahar Khan's tribute

Many fans sympathized with the actress as one wrote that a place of a father can never be filled by anybody else. The actress received an outpour of love and support as the comment section was spammed with heart emojis. Several fans paid their tribute in the comments while one wrote that Gauahar Khan's father was in a better place now.

Pic Credit: Gauahar Khan IG

Gauahar Khan's photos with her father on Instagram

A month ago, Gauahar uploaded pictures of her father to mark his one-month death anniversary where he can be seen sitting on a sofa. Gauahar wrote a personal message to her father where she described him as the 'most stylish' man she had come across. She also wrote, 'most Charming, a favourite of whoever had the fortune of meeting him, a talker strong enough to convince anyone for anything, a brave heart who lived life on his terms, self-made, strong, the most loving father Ever'.

The actress shared several pictures of her father where he can be seen participating in his daughter's wedding wholeheartedly. Gauahar got married last year in December to Zaid Darbar and the couple posted several pictures with their family. In one post, Gauahar shared a picture with her husband and father to appreciate their presence in her life. Check out Gauahar Khan's father's pictures here:

