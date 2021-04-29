Gauahar Khan Raises A Question About Self-love, Asks 'do You Love Yourself?'

Model and actor Gauahar Khan is often seen sharing special moments from her daily life on social media. From reels to stories, Gauahar keeps her 4.5 million Instagram audience engaged with various trends and questions. She recently addressed her followers through a post and asked about their mental health.

Gauahar Khan's take on self-love

Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to raise a question among her followers and asked them if they value themselves. She also gave an important lesson as she asked people to respect themselves first. The Ishaqzaade actor wrote, "R u the queen of ur life ?? Do u value yourself?? #selflove #mentalhealth treat yourself with love n respect first, for others to do the same. ðŸ’•" in her caption.

Many of Gauahar's fans and followers came forward to answer her question. Thai-Indian singer and songwriter, Rimi Nique commented with a 'Yes' while Gauahar's sister-in-law Anam Darbar complimented her on her look. She wrote, "Arey meri Dabangggg" in the comment section. Actor Samantha Steffen also commented saying, "Ayee stunning". Many fans showered their love for Gauahar while others appreciated her for her take on self-love. Here's how her followers reacted to the post.

Gauahar asked her followers about their favourite yesteryear's female actor

In Gauahar Khan's latest Instagram reel, she raised another question for her followers. This time Gauahar, who was in a filmy mood, asked her fans about their favourite yesteryear's female actor. She made the reel on the song Bahon Me Chale Aao as she lipsynced while shooting with her front camera. In the caption, Gauahar wrote, "Filmy Fun ... ðŸ–¤ #BaahonMeinChaleAao .... who was your fave yesteryear’s actress ??? Comment mein batao ... mine was #rekhaji #dimpleji #Jayaji ðŸ§¡ love them."

Gauahar's inner kid

Gauahar Khan posed in a checked shirt and black coloured track pants as she sat on a swing. She asked her followers to never let the kid in them die through her caption. She wrote, "Never let the kid in you fade away .... life is full of responsibilities, expectations, complications but it’s your spirit that keeps u going ðŸ™‹ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ˜¬ . #BeFun #beCool in these tough times, let ur spirit be alive. ðŸ’›". Take a look at her photos.

Promo Image Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

