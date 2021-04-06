Gauahar Khan Remembers Father On His One-month Death Anniversary, Says 'miss You So Much'

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress Gauahar Khan got emotional as she paid her respects to her late father on social media. Penning down an emotional caption, the actress remembered her father on his one-month death anniversary. Gauahar Khan's father died on March 5 this year.

Gauahar Khan shared a throwback picture of her father from his wedding day. The model and actress wrote on the story that it was a month today since her father died and she missed him a lot. Expressing her love for her father, Gauahar wrote that he was everything to her.

Gauahar also uploaded recent pictures of her father where he can be seen sitting on a chair. Writing a personal note to her father, Gauahar wrote that her father was the most stylish man she had come across. The actress wrote about what a wonderful man her father was by calling him a 'self made, strong, the most loving father Ever'. Describing him as a person who everyone had the fortune to meet with, Gauahar wrote that she missed him terribly. Ending the note wishing him a peaceful eternal life, Gauahar ended the post writing 'My angel' for her father.

Gauahar was showered with love and blessings from her fans who paid their respects for her old man. One fan wished her all the strength to cope through this difficult phase. Another fan praised the actress for being a wonderful daughter while several fans sent out prayers for Gauahar and her family to mourn for their loss.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding pictures on Instagram showed the actress' father enjoying his daughter's wedding wholeheartedly. Gauahar posted several pictures of the trio on her social media with emotional captions in honour of her father. Here are some of the pictures of Gauahar's father at her wedding.

