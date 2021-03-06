Gauahar Khan Reveals 'most Fav Memory' With Father Zafar Ahmed: 'You're The Real Star'

Actor Gauahar Khan's father passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. She confirmed the news on Instagram and penned a lengthy heartfelt note for him. A day after his last rites were done, Khan took to Instagram and dropped a video from her wedding ceremony with Zaid Darbar. In the video, her dad, Zafar Ahmed Khan, was praying for his daughter during the Nikaah function. After this, he hugged his wife, who burst into tears at Gauahar's wedding.

After Gauahar stumbled upon this video, she remarked that this the 'most favourite memory of her life' and added that her 'pappa' was praying for her at her Nikaah. She penned, "My father my pride! Zafar Ahmed Khan, you are the real star. My pappa praying for me at my Nikah." The last rites of Gauahar's father took place at the Versova funeral ground, Mumbai.

Gauahar's 'most fav memory' with her father

In her lengthy emotional note post the demise of her father, Khan wrote, "My Hero. No man like you, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa." She added that she loves him a lot and that she is so much of him. She remarked that she yet can never ever be even a per cent of his magnanimous personality. The actor requested fans to remember him and keep him in their prayers.

Gauahar's husband, Zaid, too paid his last tribute to his father-in-law with a heartwarming note. Zaid went on to call him the 'coolest man' he knows. He wrote, "Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen." Several celebrities like Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Kushal Tandon, Mahhi Vij, Kamya Panjabi, Dia Mirza, Gajraj Rao and others offered condolences to Gauahar.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in the web-series, Tandav. She has worked in several movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, among others. Her song titled Jhalla Wallah from Ishaqzaade became immensely popular.

(Promo image source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram)

