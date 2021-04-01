Gauahar Khan Shakes A Leg With Hubby Zaid Darbar On Alaya F's New Song 'Aaj Sajeya'! WATCH

Tandav actress Gauahar Khan grooved to the beats of Alaya F's new song 'Aaj Sajeya' along with husband Zaid Darbar. Taking to her Instagram, the couple gave a modern twist to their traditional attires and danced to the trendy beats of the new wedding single. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's new video on Instagram received a massive watching of over a million views within 8 hours of its posting.

Gauahar Khan dances to Alaya F's new song

In the Instagram reel uploaded by the 37-year-old actress, Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar can be seen wearing traditional sandals when Gauahar urges him to wear shoes instead. Perplexed with her strange demand, Zaid finally obliges and the duo danced to the tune of Goldie Sohel's Aaj Sajeya. Sporting beautiful traditional attires, the couple happily danced to the song sporting casual shoes giving their performance a twist.

Gauahar dedicated the sweet caption to her husband writing 'Mera har din sajjda aapki wajah se'. She informed her fans in the caption that the couple loved the song and they had to perform on it together. Alaya F took her Instagram to share Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's reel on her story to appreciate their support for her new song.

Pic Credit: Alaya F IG

Netizens' and Zaid Darbar's reaction to Gauahar Khan's reel

Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar could not help but swoon over his wife as he called her 'meri beautiful' in the comment section. Fans and celebrities alike poured in praises for the couple as one follower wrote 'cutest couple ever' under the video. Miss Malini dropped by the comment section to compliment the duo's performance writing 'wow'. It was evident from the comment section that Gauahar's fans enjoyed her brief dance number on Instagram.

Pic Credit: Gauahar Khan IG

Gauahar Khan's recent Instagram update

The model and actress treated her fans with another video of her dance performance in her recent Instagram post. For the video, Gauahar hopped onto the bandwagon of trends by dancing to the popular song 'Don't Rush'. Calling the song 'the mantra of her life', the actress danced enthusiastically to the song.

