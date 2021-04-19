Gauahar Khan Shares Clip Of ‘first Ramadan’ With Husband Zaid Darbar, Calls Him 'blessing'

Reality show star Gauahar Khan recently gave fans a sneak peek into her first Ramadan with hubby Zaid Darbar. On April 19, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring Zaid, wherein the couple is seen nailing the ongoing trend, the Runaway Aurora challenge. Sharing the unseen adorable video on social media, Gauahar Khan said, "My first Ramadan with u Zaid Darbar is a blessing I had only imagined my whole life".

Gauahar Khan's first Ramadan with beau Zaid

As seen in Gauahar Khan's Instagram Reel video, the actor stunned in a cream Indian outfit. The kurta ensemble was paired with straight white pants and she also sported a netted dupatta. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar was seen donning a blue thobe, a tunic that is generally long.

The short clip starts with Gauahar Khan posing, while the screen freezes during the Runaway Aurora effect. As the Reel progress, Zaid is also seen joining the actor. Gauahar Khan also mentioned, "#Alhamdulillah freezing every moment just like this #trend . ♥ï¸ðŸ™‹ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¥° #reels Ma sha Allah". Watch Gauahar take the Aurora challenge.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers on Gauahar Khan's Instagram went gaga over the star's Reel video. One of the users wrote, "Wow beautiful amazing", while another added, "House and Di - Looking equally phenomenal". A fan comment read as "So beautiful Ma Sha AllahðŸ˜straight out of a fairytale vibeâœ¨may every moment u spend together be like a dream come true. Lots of love to you both @gauaharkhan @zaid_darbar". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Gauahar Khan's Reels

Gauahar Khan has been quite active on Instagram Reels, taking up ongoing social media trends and challenges. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of the ongoing trend, 'videos and photos' challenge. Here she shared her two videos and 14 photos. In the first video, Gauahar Khan is spotted on a beach, while in the second one she is seen doing squats. Sharing this video on Instagram, Khan asked her fans, "should I cut my hair short after Eid???? What say ??? #trend #reels".

