Gauahar Khan Shares Happy Pics From Her Siliguri Vacation With Husband Zaid Darbar

Indian actor-model Gauahar Khan, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a few pics from her Siliguri vacation, feat husband Zaid Darbar.

GAUAHAR KHAN SHARES VACATION PICS FEAT HUSBAND ZAID DARBAR

Bollywood actor and model Gauahar Khan, on Tuesday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post to give a peek into her vacation to Siliguri with husband Zaid Darbar. Interestingly, as per the location added by the actor to her post, it seems that the newlywed couple is currently spending some quality time at a tea garden estate in Siliguri. In the multiple-pictures post, the duo can be seen striking a romantic pose for two images while in one of them, they can be seen gearing up for cycling together.

Khan sported a casual look in a full-sleeve T-shirt and jeans while Darbar picked a comfortable tank T-shirt with jogger pants for their day trip. Instagramming the pictures, Khan wrote the lyrics of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer song Agar Tum Sath Ho (If you are there with me). She also added a black heart and kissing-face emoji while tagging Zaid's Instagram handle. 

Within a couple of hours, the picture post managed to garner more than 170k double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eyes emojis. Interestingly, Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid also reacted to the post and dropped a red-heart emoticon while writing, "Lub youuu (sic)". 

A peek into Gauahar Khan's Instagram 

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor is an avid social media user and she keeps her Insta fam posted with her whereabouts. Her media feed is flooded with self-portrait pictures, video and reels; a handful of them also feature Zaid. A few days back, Khan had shared a reel video to entertain her 4.6M followers. In the reel video, she can be seen grooving to Justin Wellington's number Iko Iko with Zaid. In her caption, Khan called Darbar her "bestie" while asking fans, "Did we kill it?".

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav. The series also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sunil Grover. She will be next seen in Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer 14 Phere. The lead pair of the upcoming film started filming the project in November 2020. 

