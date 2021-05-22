Gauahar Khan Shares Her 'Wonder Woman' Pictures, Here's How Husband Zaid Darbar Reacted

Gauahar Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures of herself clicked by her husband, Zaid Darbar. In the caption, she revealed that "no one" clicks her pictures better than Zaid. Her post was loaded with comments from fans and followers and her husband was one of them who commentED on her post. Take a look at Gauahar Khan's photos below.

Gauahar Khan shares pictures clicked by Zaid Darbar

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared pictures in which she can be seen sitting on a red sofa while wearing a brown t-shirt with a black leather jacket, black pants and leather boots. Her hair was left loose, she wore a pair of diamond-shaped earrings and opted for the no-makeup look. In the second picture, she gazed on the other side of the camera whereas, in the third one, she looked into the camera intensely. In her caption, she wrote, “#WonderWoman No one captures me like my husband! #Musafir” and also tagged Zaid in the post. Her pictures made her husband comment, “Fireee.” Odia film actor, Prakruti Mishra dropped a comment writing, “Straight out from a Hollywood movie.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

For the unversed, the couple announced their engagement on November 5, 2020, and tied the knot on December 25, 2020, in Mumbai. They often show love towards each other by sharing cute posts and dropping lovely comments on each other’s post. Earlier, Gauahar shared another picture in which she can be seen striking a pose towards the camera while wearing a black full sleeves t-shirt with a brown fury jacket and blue denim jeans. Her hair was left loose and she wore black leather shoes. In her caption, she wrote, “Born in the monsoon , but I am a Winter baby ! Love the cold ! Love winter fashion . Guess how old this jacket is ?????? #hoarder #classic”. Zaid commenting on her post by writing, “Damnnn my hotiii...” with a fire emoji. Anam Darbar, Prakruti Mishra, Anushka Arora, Nagma Mirajkar and others dropped several comments on her post. Check out her post below.

(IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM)

