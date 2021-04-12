Gauahar Khan Shares New Photos With Her Husband Zaid Darbar, Pens A Special Note For Him

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to share some new photos with her husband Zaid Darbar. In the photos, Gauahar can be seen in a black jacket over a white top whereas Zaid can be seen in a yellow shirt over a white t-shirt. Gauahar Khan also penned a special note for Zaid in the caption.

Gauahar Khan reveals what it feels like to not have had a honeymoon yet

Gauahar Khan shares new photos with her husband Zaid Darbar. in the caption, she wrote a caption where she talked about how it feels to face so many obstacles after her marriage with Zaid. She wrote, "So we have not had a so called honeymoon yet . Life has been absolutely crazy ever since we got married . Shoots , zaids studio launch ( @atrangz ) , my dad not doin well n us losing him ðŸ’” , n more drama ... but what I’ve had is the best gift of life that Allah could give me , My Zaid ! Always by side as my strength ðŸ‘«ðŸ»We make even the smallest work trip into a great time to make it feel like a holiday ! Everyday is as sweet as honey n Every moment feels like I’m over the moon". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post. Several fans commented that Gauahar and Zaid are couple goals whereas celebrities like Shweta Gulati showered her blessings on Gauahar's post. Gauahar Khan's husband Zaid Darbar also commented on her post and said "I don't say a lot on social media, but you already know how important you are to me! You're the best G, I love you meri jaanu, Itna sab toh boldiya lol." Check out some of the comments on her post below.

Gauahar Khan's social media presence

Gauahar Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, on the occasion of Pet Day, Gauahar shared a reel in which she can be seen playing with her pet Snow. In the caption, she wrote, "So they said see how many taps your cat can take , most cats bite by the end. My baby Snow is just sooooooo patient with his mom ! Awwwww my heart just melted ! My son . #HappyPetDay more like #HappySonDay #trending #reels". Take a look at her post below.

Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

