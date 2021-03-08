Gauahar Khan Shares Self-appreciation Post After Father's Demise, Fans Send Strength

Gauahar Khan shared a self-appreciation post where she wished strength to herself. In the caption, she wrote" To Me 🥂: happy women’s day !Today I raise a toast to myself ! #appreciationpost #LoveYourself #strength". The post comes three days after her father Zafar Ahmed Khan passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021. She confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote a long heartfelt note for him.

Gauahar Khan shares an appreciation post for herself

Fans loved this gesture of Gauahar Khan. The post garnered over a million likes on Instagram. Several fans commented that she is a strong woman while several others wished her more power. Several artists like Anam Darbar also wished her all the strength in the world. Check out some of the reactions below.

Gauahar Khan wrote a lengthy emotional note after the demise of her father. She wrote" "My Hero. No man like you, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was. Forever My Pappa". She added that she can never be a per cent of his magnanimous personality and requested her fans to remember him and keep him in their prayers. Several actors like Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Kushal Tandon, Mahhi Vij, Kamya Panjabi, Dia Mirza, Gajraj Rao, and others offered condolences to Gauahar. Guahar's husband Zaid paid his tribute as well and wrote a heartwarming note. Zaid called him the ' coolest man' he knows and asked his fans to keeps his father-in-law in their prayers. Take a look at the posts below.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the web-series, Tandav. She has worked in several movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, among others. On the television end, the actor has starred in several shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 3, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5, and hosted India's Raw star. She also played the role of Riya Pahwa in the Indian version of The Office.

Image Credits: @gauaharkhan Instagram

