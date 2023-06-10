Gauahar Khan Shares Struggles Of Being A New Mom: Sleepless Nights, Fatigue...

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are embracing their parenthood. The couple welcomed their baby boy on May 11. Recently, the Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year actress opened up about the challenges and struggles faced by new mothers.

Gauahar too to social media and shared a video in which sent love to all the moms who go through "sleepless nights, fatigue, and unbelievable sweat," much like her. She acknowledged the sleepless nights, the exhaustion that makes every part of your body sweat, disorientation and losing track of time. Despite it all, she said that she found beauty in the chaos of motherhood.

She playfully mentioned winning the self-created "best mom competition" every day, emphasising that new moms should believe in their capabilities. She also sent encouragement their way with the hashtag #yougotthis. Captioning the video, Gauahar wrote, "Through the sleepless nights , the unbelievable sweat dripping thru parts of your body that u didn’t know existed, the no sense of what time it is , the fatigue , life can’t get any more beautiful! Alhamdulillah sooooo grateful that I’m winning at this self created best mom competition all day , everyday ! Hehehe #yougotthis I’m sending my love to all #newmoms and old ones too."

Embracing parenthood with humour

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar at their baby shower | Image: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

While Gauahar Khan is busy taking care of her newborn, she still finds time to post fun content on social media with her husband, Zaid, who is embracing his role as a new dad. The couple recently shared a playful reel, joking about life before and after the baby's arrival. Gauahar also revealed in the video that they now tip-toe around the house when the baby is asleep. They are adjusting to their new routines as responsibilities grow.

Meanwhile, the actress who has already shed a significant amount of weight after delivering her baby, is determined to continue her fitness journey. She shared her excitement about getting back in shape and expressed her desire to regain her pre-pregnancy waistline. The actress mentioned losing 10 kg in 10 days after childbirth and revealed that her goal is to lose 6 kg more. While she didn't disclose her weight loss methods, she expressed enthusiasm about her progress.