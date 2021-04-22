Gauahar Khan Slams Troll Who Asked Why She Didn't Post Condolence Message For Hina Khan

Gauahar Khan went on an Instagram Live on Friday to interact with her fans during Ramadan. While she was replying to many fan's questions in the video, the delightful video changed its course when one of the followers questioned her on why she did not post anything after Hina Khan's father's demise. Hina Khan's father passed away on Tuesday after suffering from cardiac arrest and several television celebrities posted condolence messages on social media.

Gauahar Khan slams troll

Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan became good friends after they appeared in a popular Indian reality show. Gauhar Khan replied to the troll who asked her why didn't she post 'RIP' after Hina Khan's father's demise in her Instagram live by saying "Because I am not a fake person on Social Media. My connection with Hina Khan is from heart and I don't want to prove anything on social media to silly people like you". She asked the user to keep her negativity to herself and said she takes her decisions on a personal level and she acts accordingly and always will.

Talking about Hina Khan's father she said "I have her dad in my prayers, her in my prayers, and I don't need to prove anything to silly people like you, who only live your lives on social media and think just by putting condolence on social media, you are feeling something, that's not true." She said this made her so angry addressed the issue by talking about the time when she lost her father earlier this year and people were so quick to judge her when she posted anything on social media and she remembered people saying "Oh, you are already posting stuff. You are already putting pictures and dance videos. Do you people even know what it takes to get over a loss? Do you know that a person doesn't need to sit like this and wonder 'Oh my God, I am losing somebody?' You can't do that."

She also spoke about the grieving stages in Islam, and explained, "In Islam, you can't grieve for more than three days. You can't cry and be in sadness for more than three days. You have to move on, you have to live your life, you have to carry on with the love of the person that you've lost. So, don't you dare and keep your judgments to yourself and let people be, the way they want to heal, the way they want to come out of things, the way they want to function, stop judging people." She said she wanted to keep the conversation light but the comment really ticked her off and said "nobody is answerable to you trolls. Mind your own business and let people be and heal". She ended the response by saying 'live and let live' and later posted the live video on IGTV and titled it "Stop the judgments".

