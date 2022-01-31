Gauahar Khan Takes Dig At Tejasswi Prakash Post BB15 Win; Calls Pratik Sehajpal Deserving

The much-awaited grand finale of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 aired on Sunday, January 30, 2022. The grand finale of the show saw the return of several former winners, including Shweta Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan. As Tejasswi Prakash took home the winning trophy along with the cash prize, Gauahar Khan recently penned a cryptic post claiming Pratik Sehajpal was the deserving contestant. She also took a dig at the Swaragini star.

Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal made it to the finals of the show. As Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 by the show host during the grand finale, Pratik Sehajpal ended up as the first runner up. Soon after the show, Gauahar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7, penned a cryptic post in support of Pratik Sehajpal.

Gauahar Khan calls Pratik Sehajpal "one deserving winner"

Taking to her Twitter handle, the 14 Phere star took a dig at Tejasswi and claimed nobody was happy about her win. She wrote, "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all." She further called Pratik Sehajpal was the only contestant who deserved to win and wrote, "BB15 there is only one deserving winner, n the world saw him shine. Pratik SehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high."

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

Gauahar Khan's tweet saw a lot of backlash coming from Tejasswi's fans. Many even asked her not to comment on the winner if her favourite contestant did not win. While, on the other hand, many fans of Pratik Sehajpal supported Gauahar Khan's tweet.

This is not the first time Gauahar Khan penned something cryptic about BB15 contestants. Earlier, when Umar Riaz was eliminated from the show, Gauahar Khan called him and Karan Kundrra both aggressive. She wrote, "Sorry to say , but he was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before .Karan has been extremely aggressive too . What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances r given to many offenders. It’s a mental game." Karan Kundrra became the second runner up of the show.

Sorry to say , but he was evicted because he was extremely aggressive. Not once but on many occasions. I’m surprised he wasn’t evicted before .Karan has been extremely aggressive too . What’s actually unfair is that multiple chances r given to many offenders. It’s a mental game. https://t.co/oKvZ3Zhdbk — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@gauaharkhan/@tejasswiprakash