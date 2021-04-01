Gauahar Khan Takes The 'don't Rush Challenge', Calls It Mantra Of Her Life; Watch

The ongoing "Don’t Rush Challenge" on social media has compelled a lot of celebs on social media to follow the suit. Another star to join this popular challenge is reality show fame, Gauahar Khan. On April 1, the actor took to her Instagram Reels and shared a video of her doing the famous don't rush challenge. Sharing her dance video on social media, Gauahar Khan wrote in her caption, "Don’t rush is actually my mantra in life now". She further added, "toh phir naachna toh banta hai" (so, I will have to dance).

Gauahar Khan takes "Don’t Rush Challenge"

As seen in Gauahar Khan's video, the actor stunned in a backless grey crop tank top. She paired grey track pants with the tee ensemble. Keeping her hair open, Gauahar opted for a nude makeup look for this dance video. She also sported a pair of black sneakers with a white strap design. As mentioned in the caption, Gauahar Khan's Instagram Reel video was recorded in Atrangz Studio, a dance studio presented by Gauahar's husband, Zaid Darbar, her in-laws, Awez Darbar, Anam Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. Take a peek into Gauahar Khan's dance video.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Gauahar Khan went gaga over the star's dance video. Celebs like Bandgi Karla commented, "Love it and love the studio !!!". Khan's husband Zaid also commented on her video. He wrote, "Best #dontrushchallenge". One of the users wrote, "Mindblowing", while another added, "Do this challenge with Zaid Darbar". Another fan commented, "Gauahar Khan you aging reverse kyaa". A fan comment read as "killer moves". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in a television reality show, wherein she entered the competition as a senior for the new contestants. She featured on the show for only the first two weeks. She also played a pivotal role in Amazon Prime Video's series, Tandav. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the political thriller web series also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea, and Anup Soni.

Promo Image Source: Gauahar Khan's Instagram

