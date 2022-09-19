Gauahar Khan Talks About Embracing Parenthood With Husband Zaid; 'hope That Happens Soon'

Gauahar Khan, who has entertained audiences in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and more, tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, after a whirlwind romance. The couple enjoys a massive following on social media, often treating fans with their adorable videos. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar spoke about her parenthood plans, revealing that she's looking forward to being a mother.

The Tandav actor said that while she and Zaid haven't had any conversation about extending their family, she hopes it 'happens soon'.

Gauahar Khan talks about embracing parenthood with husband Zaid Darbar

“I definitely look forward to being a mother. I really hope that happens soon. I never plan (things, so) when it’s about to happen it will happen," Gauahar said and added, "It’s not something Zaid and I have planned for ki ek saal baad, do saal baad…We have never actually had this conversation.”

Zaid and Gauahar tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in 2020 in presence of close friends and family members. In an earlier interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar stated that Zaid spoke about 'calling off' their wedding if she didn't comply with a wish of his. She revealed, "Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear Mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits."

The celebrity also spoke about her professional commitments, stating that 2022 has been “one of the best years” of her life. "It’s been a fantastic year. After Bigg Boss, this is my best work year. I have done such a variety of roles and being the highlight of most of them," Gauahar said.

Gauahar is best known for her notable movie and TV appearances in Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bigg Boss and others. She is also hosting a show titled IRL: In Real Love alongside Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha. The show, which has been produced by Raghu Ram's Monozygotic, will soon stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

