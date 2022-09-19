Last Updated:

Gauahar Khan Talks About Embracing Parenthood With Husband Zaid; 'hope That Happens Soon'

Gauahar Khan, who tied the knot with Zaid Darbar in 2020, recently spoke about embracing parenthood, stating that she hopes to extend their family soon.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GAUAHARKHAN


Gauahar Khan, who has entertained audiences in films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade and more, tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, after a whirlwind romance. The couple enjoys a massive following on social media, often treating fans with their adorable videos. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar spoke about her parenthood plans, revealing that she's looking forward to being a mother. 

The Tandav actor said that while she and Zaid haven't had any conversation about extending their family, she hopes it 'happens soon'. 

Gauahar Khan talks about embracing parenthood with husband Zaid Darbar

“I definitely look forward to being a mother. I really hope that happens soon. I never plan (things, so) when it’s about to happen it will happen," Gauahar said and added, "It’s not something Zaid and I have planned for ki ek saal baad, do saal baad…We have never actually had this conversation.”

READ | Gauahar Khan takes dig at Tejasswi Prakash post BB15 win; calls Pratik Sehajpal deserving

Zaid and Gauahar tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in 2020 in presence of close friends and family members. In an earlier interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar stated that Zaid spoke about 'calling off' their wedding if she didn't comply with a wish of his. She revealed, "Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don’t wear Mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits."

READ | Gauahar Khan gets emotional on father's 1st death anniversary; 'miss u with every breath'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

The celebrity also spoke about her professional commitments, stating that 2022 has been “one of the best years” of her life. "It’s been a fantastic year. After Bigg Boss, this is my best work year. I have done such a variety of roles and being the highlight of most of them," Gauahar said. 

READ | Gauahar Khan opens up about initial struggles in industry: 'Producer made my Kundali'

Gauahar is best known for her notable movie and TV appearances in Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bigg Boss and others. She is also hosting a show titled IRL: In Real Love alongside Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha. The show, which has been produced by Raghu Ram's Monozygotic, will soon stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

READ | Gauahar Khan & Rannvijay Singha to host Netflix's dating show 'IRL-In Real Love'

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GAUAHARKHAN)

READ | Gauahar Khan defends Ranbir Kapoor over latter's 'phailoed' remark on wife Alia Bhatt
First Published:
COMMENT