Gauahar Khan Wishes 'funniest & Hardworking Soul' Awez Darbar On His Birthday

Actor-model Gauahar Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, 2021, to pen a sweet wish for her brother-in-law and musical artist Awez Darbar as he turned a year older. Along with the note, Gauahar also shared adorable candid pictures of the birthday boy which is truly unmissable. Awez Darbar was all happy on seeing the adorable birthday post by Gauahar and also replied to the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauahar Khan shared a happy post for her brother-in-law Awez Darbar. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose with her husband Zaid and brother-in-law Awez Darbar where they are all smiles for the camera. Gauahar and Zaid donned bright yellow outfits, while Awez sported a white kurta-pyjama along with a maroon coat. Apart from this, the actor also shared many candid pictures of the dancer which is truly unmissable.

Along with this happy picture, the actor penned a sweet birthday note for him. She wrote, “To the funniest, sweetest, most hardworking soul! Belated happy birthday AWEZ! May Allah bless you with success, health, wealth, n happiness. Always. Come back soon n we shall celebrate together. ðŸ¤—ðŸ’›ðŸŽ‚â­ï¸ðŸ¥³ @awez_darbar love you brother”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Gauahar Khan shared the post online, Awez was quick enough to leave a sweet reply to her sister-in-law. He wrote, “Awwwww. Thank you… Love you tooooo and yes mera birthday khatam nahi hua hai! Wapas aa kar fir se celebrate karenge. Miss you guys see you soon”. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from the Awez, many fans also went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. Some of the users wished the actor, while the rest were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday, Awez”. Another one wrote, “loving the pictures”. Check out a few more below.

Awez Darbar recently featured in the much-acclaimed song titled Shaadi Hone Wali Hai which released on March 1, 2021. The song features also Ishaan Khan and Abhinav Shekha among others. The song is sung by Ishaan Khan and has crossed more than 1.5 million views since it was released on Monday. Watch the video.

(Promo Image Source: Awez Darbar Instagram)

