Gauahar Khan Wishes Ismail Darbar On His Birthday; Calls Him A "great Host And Dost"

On June 1, 2021, Gauahar Khan took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a pair of adorable pictures wishing her father-in-law Ismail Darbar on his birthday. In the picture, Gauahar, her husband Zaid, and Ismail Darbar can be seen posing together, while the second picture is a candid one of Ismail dancing. Sharing the pictures, Gauahar penned a sweet note for his birthday.

Gauahar Khan pens a sweet note on Ismail Darbar's birthday

In the picture, Gauahar can be seen dressed in a yellow coloured lehenga with minimal pieces of jewellery. She went for subtle makeup and styled her hair in half-updo. Gauahar Khan's husband, Zaid, also sported a matching coloured ethnic outfit. Ismail donned a black and white coloured outfit. As for the caption, Gauahar wrote, "Happy happy birthday daddy.... @ismaildarbarofficial u have been so warm n welcoming to me n made me a daughter. U pamper me with food n attention. U are a great host and dost. Most loving n childlike too. Zaid n I love you. may Allah give u the longest life of happiness n health. Ameen".

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "Nice couple" with a pair of fire emoticons. Another one exclaimed "wow!" with several red hearts. A netizen commented, "Nice. Happy birthday uncle". Another one wrote, "Happy Birthday uncle. May allah bless you with the best. You are the sweetest father-in-law to our Gau".

Gauahar Khan is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers to snaps from her personal as well as professional life. Recently, she dropped a reel video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen grooving to the tunes of Mera Mann Kehne Laga sung by Falak Shabbir. She can be seen dressed in Lucknowi light purple kurta and has applied minimal makeup. She captioned the video, "Nakhre ... heheheh . #filmyG ... '#DesiGirl', '#lockdown' mein last year se yehi mera fave spot hai (Since last year's lockdown, this has been my favourite spot). Hahahah if u my crazylot u know . 🙋🏻‍♀️🙃 batao which is your fave expression from this video".

A peek into Gauahar Khan's photos

IMAGE: GAUAHAR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

