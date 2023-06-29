Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Shower Son Zehaan With Adorable First Eidi

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child, last month. The couple has not revealed the face of their son but keeps their fans updated by posting his pictures. Now, the couple has shared an image of their son, celebrating their first Eid as a family of three.

The couple name him Zehaan.

He was born on May 10, 2023.

The couple revealed the name of their son on the first month's birthday.

Inside new parents Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Eid celebrations

Without revealing the face of their son Zehaan again, Gauahar Khan shared a picture, offering a glimpse of his son's outfit. The little one can be seen in a white romper with "My first Eid al-adha with Ammi & Abbu," read on it. Beside him, we can see a prayer mat and cap, gifted to him by his father, Zaid. "Thank u @arifaudi786 maamu for this eidi! #outfit, and Dad got him his first jaanamaz and topi! BaarakAllahfihi #allahhummabariklahu #peace #love #festivals #2023 #zehaandarbar," read the caption.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood in May

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child on May 10. They dropped a post announcing the birth of their son on Instagram. A month later, they shared a family picture posing with their son and revealed his name. In the image, the new parents can be seen in colour-coordinated ensembles.

"Our Zehaan, Revealing our little ones name, ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love, seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love," read the caption.

Meanwhile, the couple got married on December 25, 2020, after dating for several years. It was a lavish ceremony attended by their families and friends.